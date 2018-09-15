From an early age, we are taught the importance and inherent goodness of democracy. The Declaration of Independence declares "all men are created equal" and the First Amendment of the Constitution teaches us our rights to freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, freedom of the press and freedom to worship.
But for more than 20 years now, Fox News has led the Republican Party, and devoted its time and effort in convincing conservatives they are a wronged minority. The fallacy of their argument is irrelevant. Donald Trump and Fox News have flip-flopped countless times, but regardless the issue, they are always the aggrieved party.
The preamble to the Constitution states: "We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."
Today’s Republican Party has no interest in justice, domestic tranquility, promotion of the general welfare, or securing the blessings of liberty for anyone but themselves. Until that changes, they should be treated as a hostile force only interested in overturning our democracy for their own self-interest.
John Hallinan, Stoughton