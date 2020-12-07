 Skip to main content
GOP Georgia voters should stay home -- Barbara McFarland
Dear Republican citizens of Georgia:

As you may have heard, President Donald Trump says the election in Georgia was fake. He insists he actually won. But somehow your votes weren’t counted.

So I am thinking, why vote in the runoff races in January? President Trump says your votes didn’t count in November, so why would you bother voting in January? The same people will be running this vote. Stay home and listen to TV. Put away your Christmas decorations.

Don’t stand in long lines if it's all fake anyway. Follow your beliefs.

From a concerned Democrat.

Barbara McFarland, Middleton

