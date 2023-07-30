Rather than signing the budget that our state legislators proposed, Gov. Tony Evers used his veto pen to adjust some tax breaks which were going to the wealthiest Wisconsinites. I applaud the governor’s veto.

I am vehemently opposed to the "flat tax" plan that is the Republican Party's “let them eat cake” moment. Their budget proposal was a step toward rewarding their large donors with a big tax cut. The legislators could have done more to the tax brackets to give more of a tax break to those making less than $100,000 per year. But that would’ve meant giving up on the flat tax which was their real goal.

Cutting taxes for those in the highest tax bracket would have caused a need to reduce spending, which would disproportionally impact those making less than $150,000 a year. It does that by inadequately funding local government, including schools, medical care, college education and child care. It makes it harder for those who might just be getting by to raise a family or put food on the table.

This lack of empathy by the Legislature for those in the bottom 50% is astounding. Income inequality is tearing our nation apart, and one of our political parties is leading the charge.

Dave Topp, Madison