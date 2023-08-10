What happened to the party of family values and law and order?
Donald Trump has fathered five kids by three different women and made hush money payments to cover up an affair with a porn star. He has had multiple organizations shut down by the courts for fraud and was found liable by a unanimous jury of sexual abuse. But a majority of Republicans would still vote for a convicted felon.
Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Barry Goldwater and Ronald Reagan would weep.
Stephen Blake, Oxford