LETTER TO THE EDITOR

GOP, Evers should learn to compromise -- Gene Selke

Now that Gov. Tony Evers has been elected for a second term, are we going to have another four years of gridlock from our Legislature. Surely our elected representatives and the governor can find areas where they can come to some compromise.

It’s going to take an act of faith on both sides to get them to the table. To get things moving I suggest the Senate confirm all of Gov. Evers' administrative appointments and in return, Gov. Evers could come to a compromise on the GOP’s proposed tax bill.

Wisconsin can’t afford another four years of doing nothing.

Gene Selke, Lake Mills

