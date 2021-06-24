GOP doesn't want well-funded schools -- Thomas Bartell

Why are Republican legislators falling over themselves to avoid funding public education?
Their recent scheme would allow the state to accept $2.4 billion in federal aid, but only by playing a shell game reducing state spending, all in an effort to reduce property taxes. Rather than make the hard decisions, Republican legislators would prefer to require local municipalities to go to referendum to fund their schools.
Could it be that they don’t want highly educated people in Wisconsin? Many studies have shown that more highly educated people tend to vote more often, and tend to skew Democratic.
Ten years ago, Republicans refused federal money for high-speed rail, noting that it was only a one-time payment. For the past eight years they have refused billions of dollars of federal money to increase Medicaid in Wisconsin for the same reason. But now they are happy using the one-time federal payment for education, because it allows them to give tax breaks to their rich constituents.
Or maybe they don’t feel it necessary to fund public education because they don’t have “skin in the game.” Wouldn’t it be interesting to note how many of these Republicans have children who attend public school?
Thomas Bartell, Verona