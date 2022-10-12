GOP doesn't want to prevent crimes -- Mark K. Allen

The midterm elections are near, and I once again have that feeling of deja vu all over again. I am told to be afraid of crime, yet again. How many election years is this tactic hauled out by Republicans, and how little is done to address the issue?

The politicians fail to address the drivers of crime such as poverty or mental health problems. The politicians of both parties refuse to address easy access to guns, and some want more guns on the street. The politicians will not reform the laws on drug use or sex work. They want to jail people rather than address people's problems. Our prisons are warehouses where people too often enter and exit with the same problems, except now they also have a criminal record.

The reality is that Republicans need me to be scared. They need me to ignore real issues and let my fear guide me. Because I know that after the election, the crime problem goes back in the box until the next election. But my vote will go to address the future and real issues that face my community, state, country and the world.

Mark K. Allen, Madison