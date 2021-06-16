GOP doesn't want educated populace -- Irwin Kass

The State Journal editorial on June 6, "GOP shouldn’t risk $1.5 billion for our schools," may have exposed a long-standing problem.

Republicans shouldn't risk $1.5B for Wisconsin schools STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Pattern of rejecting federal aid prioritizes politics over Wisconsin taxpayers

It appears the Republican Party doesn't want to relinquish its grip on power and as a result may not care how Wisconsin citizens are impacted. If Gov. Scott Walker had gone ahead with the transportation plan for high-speed rail, Wisconsinites may have benefited through increased investment and jobs. Instead, it seems, to retain control he turned to a foreign company, Foxconn, for help. How has that turned out?

Expanding educational opportunities could result in the Republican Party losing influence over what is taught in schools. Why is this a risk to Republican power? Maybe, because knowledge is also power. The less kids learn about actual history and real civics, the better it could be for the Republican Party.

To paraphrase an adage, “A student’s ignorance may be bliss for this party.” Maybe this is why Republicans don’t want the federal aid for schools? If so, shame on them for keeping Wisconsin behind most other states when it comes to educating our kids and grandkids.

Irwin Kass, Madison