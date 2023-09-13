Frequent news stories have reported on Wisconsin's child care crisis.

Subsidizing child care centers has multiple benefits. It obviously benefits the child care centers and their employees. It also brings more people into the workforce, which not only helps their families, but enables them to become taxpayers, which benefits society.

With these multiple benefits in mind, I had a question when I read the Aug. 31 State Journal story, "GOP: Bills will boost access." It was about the proposal made by Republicans in response to what Gov. Tony Evers had proposed. Evers proposed to spend $360 million to fund child care centers across Wisconsin. Republicans rejected spending that money.

Among other things, Republicans proposed making loans available to child care centers, lowering the age of child care workers to age 16 while simultaneously increasing the number of children they can oversee.

With that contrast between direct assistance with multiple benefits on the one side, versus going into debt while lowering the standards of care on the other, my question was, "Why would anyone vote for Republicans?"

J. Denny Weaver, Madison