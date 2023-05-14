Some may have thought it was laughingly foolish for Wisconsin’s Republicans to propose allowing 14-year-olds to serve alcohol in taverns and restaurants.

Considering our state suffers from chronic underage binge drinking, this idea won’t fly. It is just another idea from these Republicans who are scratching their heads about why there is a labor shortage in our state and what they can do about it. We can all agree what our state needs are more trained, educated young people to fill these vacancies. What the Republicans don’t understand is that young mobile people have options of where to go for employment.

Generally they would prefer to go to states that not only offer opportunity but also a place where they find a state’s policies in agreement with theirs. In his budget, our governor offered proposals that would attract young workers, such as expanding paid leave, red flags and background checks in our gun laws, and increased mental care in schools and universal free meals at our schools. Gov. Tony Evers also proposed expanding health care coverage opportunities and tax cuts for the middle class. The Republicans tossed them all.

These Republicans will continue to come up empty.

Mark Quinn, Madison

