GOP doesn't have solutions to issues -- Paul O'Connell

The other night I watched the Republican Fox News channel. If you believe the announcers' statements, the rise in gas, food and shelter costs, the increase in crime and border issues are all the fault of the Biden administration. What a bunch of baloney.

Do you think it will include tax cuts for the rich again, obstructing President Joe Biden's court picks, ignoring climate change impacts, and reducing the power of the working class? You bet it will.

The media's constant drumbeat that Democrats will lose control of the House and Senate is premature. Once the primaries are over -- and "big lie" Republicans, such as U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, have to face Democratic candidates with policies that help the middle and lower classes -- I predict the result could be quite different.

Paul O'Connell, Madison