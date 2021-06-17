 Skip to main content
GOP doesn't care about law and order -- Stephanie Lowden
So Republicans are going to run on "law and order."

That's rich, considering over 140 police officers were injured in an insurrection planned and executed by former President Donald Trump's supporters, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel, R-Ky., stood in the way of a bipartisan commission to investigate.

Republicans don't care about the safety of police officers when it interferes with them seeking political power. Power is all they care about.

Vote for Democrats. They are the last hope to keep our democracy.

Stephanie Lowden, Madison

