GOP doesn't care about fairness -- Barbara McFarland

Republicans have figured out how to win when, in reality, they have lost elections.

You lose an election, and you refuse to confirm positions appointed by the new governor. Your cronies remain in offices after their terms are all over. Even our conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court refused to force people to vacate the positions.

How do you like the GOP "Catch-22" that lets the losers still run the government? Your vote just doesn't count in this devious con game. You also can conspire to approve an investigation into Wisconsin voter fraud so you can defraud the taxpayers, knowing the vote count was correct.

This goes way beyond Wisconsin. Remember when then-Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., refused to even consider President Barack Obama's choice to replace Antonin Scalia on the U.S. Supreme Court?

Why do we elect people we know are not reflecting the will of the citizens? Do we think wealthy business people really care about rural broadband or the lack of qualified teachers?

This election is very important. Vote for your rights. Do not vote for tax cuts for the wealthy.

Barbara McFarland, Middleton