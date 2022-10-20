 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

GOP doesn't care about character -- David F. Olson

Apparently, Herschel Walker, the Republican anti-abortion candidate for the U.S. Senate in Georgia in November, has been hit in the head too many times as an ex-football hero from Georgia.

Walker, a hand-picked candidate by former President Donald Trump, has been exposed by the Daily Beast for arranging an abortion for his ex-girlfriend. After vehemently denying even knowing her he then admitted that he fathered a child with her. This would be one of four children with four different women. We used to call this a dead-beat dad.

In addition to incredulous comments about inflation and climate change, Walker has later denied making statements that impugn his character. What is most disturbing about all of this is that Republicans insist he is still their candidate and that these allegations are all a Democratic conspiracy.

All of this proves that character has nothing to do with who the Republicans support. It's all about winning at all costs and keeping the Senate seat to enable them to control the Senate.

David F. Olson, Fitchburg

