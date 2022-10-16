GOP dishonors legacy of Lincoln -- Ellis Felker

I went to Washington, D.C., for a few days recently. I had not been there in over 40 years.

I visited the African American Museum, the Vietnam Wall, the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial. All of them brought me to tears. As I stood beneath Lincoln, I was surrounded by people from all over the world. What a rainbow of smiling faces they were. We all had come to see this man of integrity, honesty and grace. I was so proud to be an American.

Lincoln was a Republican. These days Republicans are running on two things: Donald Trump’s "big lie" and their old trope, “fear of the Black man.” If they win, they should chop up Lincoln’s statue and throw the rubble into the Potomac. They should come clean and stop using Lincoln as their own. They make a mockery of him. They use his name in vain.

Ellis Felker, Muscoda