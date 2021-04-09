 Skip to main content
GOP didn't invest in infrastructure -- Michael R. Anderson
When I saw Rick McKee's editorial cartoon in Monday’s paper about Democrats with a liquor bottle labeled "Tax and Spend," I thought the Republican National Committee had commissioned it. President Joe Biden wants to “tax and spend.” How horrible!

What’s horrible is how, since the days of Ronald Reagan, the Republican Party has been slashing taxes while allowing highways, bridges, dams and other important infrastructure to fall apart. In Wisconsin, Republicans even let University of Wisconsin System buildings fall apart. And if you’re in the dwindling middle class, those tax cuts did little to help you.

So, yes, as the economy rebuilds, it will be time to tax those who have been avoiding their fair share of the tax burden for far too long. We need to finally start rebuilding our country.

Michael R. Anderson, Madison

