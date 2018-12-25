The recent elections of Democrats Tony Evers for governor and Josh Kaul for attorney general, followed by a Republican-backed extraordinary legislative session to limit the incoming Democrats' authority, reminds me of the bait-and-switch con game.
Bait and switch is a sales tactic tricking consumers into buying something other than an advertised item. In my comparison, fair elections and the candidates we vote for are the bait. We believe the winners will be endowed with the same authorities as the incumbents. We do not expect winners to have their authorities reduced by the Legislature and the losing incumbent governor after an election.
As voters, like buyers, we get something other than the advertised item. We do not get the advertised candidates. We will have been tricked or defrauded of our intentional vote. This is not a fair election process.
This fraud makes a mockery of the fair and secure elections promised by Gov. Scott Walker through voter ID. The fraud, it seems, is not committed by voters at the ballot box.
Bill Windels, Cross Plains