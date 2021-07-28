 Skip to main content
GOP coup uses ballots, not bullets -- Ken Richardson
In some foreign countries, coups begin with bullets.

In America, the GOP is attempting a coup with ballots -- by taking them away from nonwhite voters.

Republicans in about 40 states have proposed hundreds of voter suppression laws and are planning voter intimidation tactics -- such as offering fewer voting locations, shorter hours, longer lines and more -- to deny nonwhite voters the ballot.

To crush this GOP coup in 2022, we should vote for Democrats at all levels of government -- in Lodi, in Columbia County, in Wisconsin and in the United States.

Voting is a constitutional right. Preserve our democracy with ballots. Let's not consider the alternative.

Ken Richardson, Lodi

