GOP coup uses ballots, not bullets -- Ken Richardson

In some foreign countries, coups begin with bullets.
In America, the GOP is attempting a coup with ballots -- by taking them away from nonwhite voters.
Republicans in about 40 states have proposed hundreds of voter suppression laws and are planning voter intimidation tactics -- such as offering fewer voting locations, shorter hours, longer lines and more -- to deny nonwhite voters the ballot.
To crush this GOP coup in 2022, we should vote for Democrats at all levels of government -- in Lodi, in Columbia County, in Wisconsin and in the United States.
Voting is a constitutional right. Preserve our democracy with ballots. Let's not consider the alternative.
Ken Richardson, Lodi