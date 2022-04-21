GOP could've used Thompson's sanity -- Jerry J. Murphy

I find myself both pleased and disappointed in Tommy Thompson's decision not to run for governor this fall.

I'm pleased because I feel like he would find his guiding principles dragged toward the far right to cater to former President Donald Trump and the far-right faction of the Republican Party to garner enough support to win. I would not want to see that in the twilight of his political career.

But I am also disappointed because I think Thompson's entry in the race could have brought some sanity and some sense of reason to the Wisconsin GOP, which they sadly lack now.

That is the party's loss in Thompson's decision.

Jerry J. Murphy, Monona