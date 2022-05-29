GOP clearly isn't pro-life party -- Barbara Arnold

The Republican Party can call itself “pro-life” when it starts protecting those who are already born. Once again, an elementary school shooting results in the deaths of many children and their teachers, and all the GOP does is call for prayers for the victims and their families.

They will not go after the guns that enable this carnage nor enact meaningful gun safety reform such as more thorough background checks, prohibiting the sale of weapons of war and red flag laws. They decry basic public health requirements to reduce the spread of a pandemic that has already killed at least 1 million Americans. The list goes on and on.

Don’t fall for the propaganda and distraction. The Republican Party, including here in Wisconsin, is very clearly not pro-life.

Barbara Arnold, Verona