GOP cares about power, not principle -- Craig Peterman

I used to vote for Republican candidates regularly. But I became frustrated when they talked conservative ideals only to hypocritically and rarely act on such ideals when they were in control. Little did I know they would eventually make a deal with the devil in pursuit of the most anti-conservative priority: retaining power.
During President Barack Obama’s first term, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., famously proclaimed his top priority was making Obama a one-term president. This past week, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., stated he only cared about winning.
Republicans in Wisconsin only care about gerrymandering districts and suppressing the vote. What happened to the respectable conservative principles of smaller government, limitation of power and individual rights and responsibilities?
Since they no longer have real ideas, Republicans have simply become a party of victims. They blame the Democrats, the biased media, the cancel culture or tech companies suppressing their voices. They blame anyone but themselves. Perhaps if Republicans stood for something, starting with a reasonable version of the truth, all the issues they whine about would resolve themselves.
Ironically, I would bet most people would like less government in their lives. That's an argument Republicans could make again and win. But with the authoritarian focus of Trumpism still in control, I won’t be holding my breath.