GOP can't win without cheating -- Patricia M. Giesfeldt

How mean-spirited of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and the Republican Legislature to target the elderly, the infirm and the physically challenged by making it harder for them to vote. Many of them do not have a valid driver's license, and getting a photo ID is no easy chore for people who don't (or can't) drive.
Instead of focusing on Wisconsin's real problems -- infrastructure, education, health care and broadband access, to name some of the most pressing -- Republican lawmakers have spent the last eight months since the election spending their time and our taxpayer money on bogus claims of "voter fraud."
No voter fraud occurred in Wisconsin. I worked the last election, and I know how carefully the elections are run. I'm sure the Republicans are counting on the gerrymandering to stall in the courts so they won't have to be held accountable for another two years.
I hope their mailboxes and phone lines are busy with voters who want some real work done by our legislators, rather than the waste of time (and money) they've been practicing since November. As a friend of mine said, their motto seems to be, "If I can't cheat, I can't win."
Wisconsinites deserve better.
Patricia M. Giesfeldt, Cottage Grove