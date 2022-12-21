GOP can't escape politics of Trump -- Allegra Zick

Don’t get your hopes up that the Republican Party is turning away from Donald Trump. He has become the mainstay of the party.

When the Democrats proposed legislation to protect our democracy, Republicans in the Senate opposed bills that would protect early voting and voting by mail, make ID requirements less onerous, crack down on voter intimidation, protect election officials and prevent election sabotage. The GOP gerrymanders legislative districts and packs the judiciary with right wing judges. The Republican National Committee defended the Jan. 6 attack calling it a "legitimate political discourse."

Those who think Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would be a better standard-bearer for the Republican Party should realize he embodies Trumpism without being Trump. Florida minority voters can face punishment for helping relatives vote, giving water to voters in long waiting lines, or helping people to register. DeSantis has an agenda that limits what is taught in schools, makes fun of gay and transgender people and attacks abortion rights.

Allegra Zick, Sauk City

The Mendota Marsh collection