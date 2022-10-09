GOP candidates won't keep us safe -- Bill Walters

Keeping the citizenry safe is a primary role of elected officials and a theme I hear over and over again in political ads. Republican candidates harp that Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes fail in that role and do not support the police.

But what really makes citizens safe? I believe the primary way to maximize citizen safety would be to reduce gun violence. It needs to be harder to get AR-15 style rifles and similar weapons. That needs to be at the forefront of any public safety initiative. I certainly feel less safe with the amount of weapons available, and I am not alone.

Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, have shown no intent to put limitations on those weapons. They're only concerned with possible infringements of Second Amendment rights and offer no acceptable solutions to outgunned police when the call comes in about "shots fired." And if you ask the police if they want upgraded weaponry to match criminal firepower, they will say that's not the answer. They want those weapons off the streets.

Evers and Barnes agree, lock, stock and barrel. Now who's really making us less safe by not supporting the police?

