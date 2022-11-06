 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

GOP candidates will lower inflation -- Richard Greffin

Our country is out of control. If voters want this to continue this, then they should vote for Democrats.

Incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has spent most of his life working in the private sector. Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels spent his entire life in the private sector. Neither of the Democrats opposing Johnson and Michels have done much outside of being paid by taxpayer dollars in their government positions. As a result, Johnson and Michels know firsthand what type of problems most of our citizens experience. They can work to ease or eliminate those conditions.

Washington is primarily controlled by Democrats, and the nation is suffering because of their poor work. Instead of spending most of their time and effort to handle the rising cost of just about everything, they continue to concentrate most of their efforts on being critical of former President Donald Trump.

As winter approaches, our home heating costs are increasing dramatically, along with high gasoline and grocery prices.

This upward inflation can be halted with the election of Republicans who will work to reestablish a democracy that benefits our nation.

Richard Greffin, Waunakee

