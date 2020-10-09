GOP candidates don't inform voters -- Mary Power

"Candidates' Answers," compiled by the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and the League of Women Voters of Dane County, was an excellent addition to Wednesday's Wisconsin State Journal. The articles featured answers from those running for the U.S. House of Representatives, Wisconsin Senate and Assembly.
The League of Women Voters prides itself in educating voters of all persuasions so voters might make informed decisions at the ballot box. I was looking forward to reading the answers each candidate provided to better educate myself before casting my ballot.
Imagine my disappointment to see that while all but one Democrat answered the questions asked of them, a grand total of two Republicans chose to answer the questions asked of them.
Democracy works best when voters are well informed. Choosing not to answer carefully selected questions may serve the candidate, but it does not serve the people they hope to represent.
Mary Power, Fitchburg
