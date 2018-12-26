Should the Democratic majority in the House draw up impeachment charges against President Donald Trump when they take over?
They shouldn’t have to. If Republicans had any sense of honor and cared about our country, they would impeach him before they lose their majority.
What charge should they use? Insanity might be the best applied test at this time. What do you make of a leader who one day says he will sign a bill, then the next day says he won’t? Not much if it happens one time. But when it happens weekly, daily, multiple times a day -- it is a sign of being completely unhinged.
What do you call a person who says one thing today, and denies saying it the next day, despite multiple videos showing him saying it? A pathological liar? Someone who has lost touch with reality? What other definition of insanity can you apply? If these don’t apply to President Trump, then what is wrong with him? Is he simply incapable of telling the truth, or does he lack a grasp of reality?
Whatever answer you might come up with, it is clear that no matter what he says, you can not believe it.
Stephen Piotrowski, Madison