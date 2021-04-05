GOP can ignore will of the people -- Brent Nicastro

The March 30 letter to the editor " Republicans don't listen to voters " posed the question of why Republican legislators don't listen to their constituents about things such as gun control and accepting millions of dollars for Medicaid expansion. Recent polls show that the majority of Wisconsin voters support these measures.

The simple answer is that they don't listen because they don't have to. Wisconsin has the some of the most partisan gerrymandered districts in the country, and the result is that the Republicans have guaranteed job security for themselves. They have created a situation where they can do whatever they want with no concerns about voter backlash.