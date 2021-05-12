 Skip to main content
GOP can focus on imaginary priorities -- Brian Parks
GOP can focus on imaginary priorities -- Brian Parks

The GOP has ditched all semblance of truth and is throwing its body and soul into the den of "he who shall not be named."

I suggest the Republicans move on from battles over rejuvenating our nation's infrastructure and start promoting much more critical matters. Some examples include: protecting our planet from alien invasion, renouncing the foolish notion that the Earth is not flat, and getting the U.S. Treasury to start manufacturing gold from all the lead in those expired car batteries.

Brian Parks, Madison

