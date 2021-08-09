GOP blocks health care improvement -- Bob Hunt

Health care costs will continue to be an issue as long as Republicans block improvements. A story in Thursday's State Journal referred to Gov. Tony Evers' plan to reduce prescription drug costs. Republicans in the Legislature blocked this proposal before and will do it again.
The most common way to reduce costs is to get the drugs from Canada where drug costs are regulated. Government regulation is not a bad thing. Even President Donald Trump tried a half-baked plan to go after excess profits of drug companies. All legislators know the people want and need these costs lowered.
Because of polarized politics, no agreement will be made by Democrats and Republicans when there should be a bipartisan effort as with infrastructure.
This issue has been around since before Obamacare. Republicans were going to "repeal and replace" Obamacare but never did, largely because they have no replacement.
At the time, Democrats mocked Republicans for their lack of a plan saying the GOP health care plan was "don't get sick." This rings true because Republicans only block health care improvements.
Do Democrats get it right all the time, with "Medicare for all" and other ideas? Of course not.
The people's best interest is served by neither party when polarized politics prevail.