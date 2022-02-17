GOP blames Biden for strong economy -- Bob McLaughlin

I would like to thank the people, mostly Republicans, who are blaming President Joe Biden for the high inflation numbers that have been reported in the media the past few months.

Given that the primary reason for the high rate of inflation recently is incredible growth in our economy, driven by the policies of Biden and Democrats in Congress, they are right to “blame” the president.

Forbes recently reported that the economy is growing at a 37-year high of 5.6% in Biden’s first year. It was also recently reported that employers added a record 6.6 million jobs during the year, by far the strongest growth of any president's first year in office.

It is obviously never good when prices rise. People are feeling it in their budgets. But the rate of inflation is calculated using prices 12 months ago as the denominator. And last January, prices were much lower due to the vaccine-less pandemic depressing them, making the rate of increase quite high. Wages also have increased, and inflation will decrease as supply and demand get in sync again.

Since Biden accomplished this with a Republican Party that has turned into an anti-democracy cult of Donald Trump, Biden's economy is worthy of our gratitude.

Bob McLaughlin, Black Earth