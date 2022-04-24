GOP bills wouldn't improve elections -- Mark Quinn

In last Sunday’s column "Evers blew chance to improve elections," two members of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative organization aligned with the state Republican Party, tried to make a case against Gov. Tony Evers many vetoes of Republican efforts to "improve elections."

Their contention is that these Republican bills would return confidence to our elections. Many on the right can’t believe that former President Donald Trump actually got beat in Wisconsin in 2020, so their position is that most people have lost faith in our elections because of irregularities. This isn’t so. Certainly polling doesn’t show that.

Every examination of this election, and there have been many, have shown this was one of the fairest and best-managed election ever.

These writers take a particular shot at the extra money provided by the Center for Tech and Civic Life that gave funding to any town or city in the state to help them run an election during a pandemic. Naturally the larger cities received the most money because of the extra logistics required in larger cities.

If the writers were concerned about money in elections, they should get behind efforts to rid of the billions spent on elections by special interests and corporations.

Mark Quinn, Madison