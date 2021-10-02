GOP bill would ban teaching the truth -- Tim Melin

The Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature is attempting to pass legislation prohibiting the teaching of truth in our public schools. That’s the simplest way to describe this legislation.
The continuation of white supremacy relies on teaching our children that slavery never happened. It relies on not teaching that Native Americans were subjected to genocide and then taking the land they inhabited. White supremacy relies on never teaching about lynchings, Jim Crow, housing discrimination, segregation, police profiling and minority incarceration.
White people (of which I am one) have it all in these United States. Yet many are not satisfied with that. It’s not enough to own everything. No, the white supremacy movement feels the need to exert as much cruelty on everyone that is not white, straight and Christian. It’s why we as a nation have so much violence toward women, gays, lesbians, Blacks, Muslims, Mexicans and whoever else is not of European descent.
Teaching our true history is not about hurting white feelings. It’s about healing a broken nation and world. Violence is why we are in the place we are in. And teaching our children the truth is our only real hope.
Tim Melin, Verona