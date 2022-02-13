GOP amendments violate our rights -- Tom Ackley

A recent article reports that Wisconsin Republicans want to amend our state constitution in two ways.

They want to make it "unconstitutional to accept private grant money to help administer elections,” and they want to “ban anyone who is not employed by state or local governments from helping to carry out elections.” This means no more independent or volunteer poll workers.

While I agree that no private money should be used in public elections, we should promote (fund) every effort to provide fair and equitable access to voting for all of our citizens. This is our right under the 14th and 24th amendments to the U.S. Constitution, and abridging those amendments is not the prerogative of the state.

Our Constitution begins with these words, “we the people,” not "we the state." The distinction is clear in the Declaration of Independence: “Governments are instituted among men, deriving their just power from the consent of the governed.” Citizens have the right to ensure the integrity of our elections, and any attempt to deny people of that right is to reject the intent and meaning of the Constitution.

Allowing the state (or party) to prevent our voluntary participation in our own elections degrades us to the level of serfs and ushers in a government accountable only to those with the power and wealth to purchase it.

Tom Ackley, Lac du Flambeau