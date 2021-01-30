GOP aims to dilute voices of voters -- David Faust

I was alarmed by last Sunday's column by Jay Heck, "Beware of GOP voting restrictions," about some GOP proposals for how electoral votes are counted in Wisconsin. Apparently, a new proposal wants to apportion them by congressional district. This would give each party’s’ candidate at least some electoral votes in every presidential election.

Sounds OK, right? It’s not. Wisconsin has gerrymandered congressional districts. This is another attempt to legally game the system, and the GOP is attempting to use its geographical (not population) advantage.

It’s an attempt to bring gerrymandering to presidential elections. They would have voters’ voices diluted or concentrated in the same way they are for the House of Representatives and the state legislative elections. If the GOP was serious about good government reform, perhaps it would consider pairing the proposal with a nonpartisan redistricting plan to eliminate gerrymandering and make it a transparent process that is fair to voters as well.