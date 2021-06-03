GOP admits guilt by rejecting probe -- Mick Maier

Senate Republicans rejecting an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol must be seen for what it is: an admission of guilt.

The commission would be similar to the successful 9/11 commission. It would meet all of the conditions U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., wanted.

The rejection of a nonpartisan and fact-finding commission can only mean one thing: The vast majority of Senate Republicans feared that the commission would confirm the involvement of former President Donald Trump and key members of the Republican Party in the January insurrection. This insurrection was designed to disrupt the Electoral College vote and the peaceful transfer of power -- a basic tenet of the American democracy.

In rejecting the commission, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and his minions put their personal political interests over their duty "to preserve and protect the Constitution of the United States."

Mick Maier, Middleton