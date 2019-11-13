The Wisconsin Legislature has recognized the last week in November as “Bible Week.” I will always support the idea of people reading books, the Bible or others. I hope Wisconsin lawmakers will read Jesus' words on the poor and the outcast, then consider if their actions have lived up to those words.
I also suggest that Wisconsinites consider reading sacred texts such as the Quran, the Tanakh, the Vedas or others to help us in our understanding of our neighbors' faiths. Stepping away from the spiritual, you might consider reading the works of Charles Darwin to understand the natural forces that shape all living things including we humans.
Finally, I would suggest reading the works of noted atheists such as Richard Dawkins, Christopher Hitchens or Penn Jillette to understand we do not need to have a god. These works can also help us understand that goodness and generosity is in our hearts and not in some books.
Mark K. Allen, Madison