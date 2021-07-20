Goodbye to the unvaccinated -- Barbara McFarland

I would like to take this opportunity to say "good bye" to all the friends, family members and general public who have decided not to get vaccinated.
I didn’t have this chance, prior to the vaccine, to say goodbye and how much I would miss them. Now I can say goodbye to those who are refusing the vaccine, in case they should not survive.
Even former President Donald Trump and the first lady, plus their children, have been vaccinated. That showed common sense and good decision making.
So goodbye to those who think COVID-19 is a hoax. Goodbye to those who think a microchip is being inserted. If you have a mobile phone, you are carrying around a bunch of microchips. Goodbye to those people who could not get vaccinated and who counted on the American way of “one for all, and all for one.”
I hope those unvaccinated have great health insurance.
Barbara McFarland, Middleton