Good to see men use pandemic to bond -- Doc Casey

During the pandemic, so many men have been staying home. I have seen a lot of them interacting with their family members.
Whether it is taking a daughter fishing, shooting hoops with a son, or walking with a spouse or significant other, it has been truly inspiring to see so many men take advantage of this extra time to bond with family members.
Doc Casey, McFarland
