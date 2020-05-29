Good to see men use pandemic to bond -- Doc Casey
During the pandemic, so many men have been staying home. I have seen a lot of them interacting with their family members.

Whether it is taking a daughter fishing, shooting hoops with a son, or walking with a spouse or significant other, it has been truly inspiring to see so many men take advantage of this extra time to bond with family members.

Doc Casey, McFarland

