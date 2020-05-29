Good to see men use pandemic to bond -- Doc Casey

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

During the pandemic, so many men have been staying home. I have seen a lot of them interacting with their family members.

Whether it is taking a daughter fishing, shooting hoops with a son, or walking with a spouse or significant other, it has been truly inspiring to see so many men take advantage of this extra time to bond with family members.