Good table manners used to be common -- Mike Reilly

I liked Wednesday's letter to the editor "Global students are diplomats," describing the polite table manners of international students.

Of course, I don’t know the author's age, but the same table manners were common place here during and before the 1960s. One only has to watch an old episode of "The Andy Griffith Show," "Father Knows Best" or "Leave it to Beaver." For many of us, these were our actual daily table manners back then. “May I be excused from the table please” was the most common phrase.

Sometime during the 1970s it seems this practice started disappearing. Now it is mostly unheard of unless, of course, the parents teach it at home. Good for them. It’s kind of nostalgic and refreshing today to hear a child ask for permission to leave the table. It’s very rare now though, but it still makes me smile -- takes me back.

Mike Reilly, Fitchburg