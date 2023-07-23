Good schools don’t ban books, history

I was disgusted with Amy Richards’ column in last Sunday’s State Journal pitching Ron DeSantis, “DeSantis will stick up for parents.”

I am 71, a former rural school board member, father of two sons and two grandkids, and I attended public schools in that Marxist hotbed — northern New Hampshire. Our schools never banned a book, censored a film or rewrote our country’s history to satisfy a political agenda, and neither did we as parents.

Congratulations to Richards on becoming a school board member. That job requires her to advocate on behalf of all public school students, not just her precious snowflakes. If she wants to assure that her children learn only what she wants them to learn, that is her right. And she can exercise that right by either homeschooling them or finding a private school that aligns with her beliefs.

But when she imposes those beliefs on my children, or other people’s children, then she and DeSantis will have a fight on their hands that they will surely, and most deservedly, lose.

Let America’s kids have ideas — even if they differ from your own — because that’s what Jesus would do.

David Wood, Milwaukee