Good Samaritans won't be forgotten -- Judy Schwenn
Recently my husband and I went to meet family for breakfast at the DeForest Family Restaurant.

My husband, who uses a cane, stopped to put his mask on and let go of his cane. He lost his balance and fell backward, hitting his head on the sidewalk and scraping his arm.

I swear it seemed like five women were there to help us before he hit the sidewalk. They had seen it happen as they were in the restaurant. I can't say enough about these ladies. They helped him up and into the restaurant and made sure he was OK. I found out one is a nurse.

Then to make us more humble, a couple of women paid for our meal and left before we could thank them even more. I just want these ladies to know how much we appreciated there help. We will never forget them.

Judy Schwenn, Sun Prairie

