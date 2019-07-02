Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WALWORTH...ROCK... WESTERN RACINE...SOUTHWESTERN WAUKESHA...SOUTHEASTERN DANE...SOUTHERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTHWESTERN KENOSHA COUNTIES... AT 633 PM CDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE FORMING ALONG AN OUTFLOW BOUNDARY LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR EDGERTON TO NEAR BOHNERS LAKE. CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF STRONG STORMS IS EXPECTED AS THE OUTFLOW BOUNDARY SLOWLY MOVES SOUTH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WAUKESHA, JANESVILLE, BELOIT, FITCHBURG, WHITEWATER, STOUGHTON, FORT ATKINSON, ELKHORN, OREGON, DELAVAN, JEFFERSON, MCFARLAND, LAKE GENEVA, MUKWONAGO, TWIN LAKES, MILTON, EDGERTON, EVANSVILLE, EAST TROY AND BRODHEAD. IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING.