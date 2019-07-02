With the recent revelations of horrific conditions for migrant children at the border, I am baffled once again that the Trump administration continues to get enthusiastic support from evangelical Christians.

Though I am not a religious person, I can’t help but notice a New Testament story that seems painfully relevant to our current crisis. In the well-known story of the Good Samaritan, found in the Book of Luke, a traveler is beaten and left for dead along a road. Several prominent people ignore the victim as they pass him by. Finally, it is a Samaritan, a member of a reviled sect of Judaism, who stops to help the unfortunate traveler.

The point of the parable seems clear: We are obligated to help those who are in distress, especially when they are strangers.

I wonder how so many contemporary Christians square this parable with our treatment of migrant children who are hungry and forced to sleep on cement floors?

George Savage, Madison

