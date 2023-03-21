I want to thank a gentleman who followed me from a parking lot on East Terrace Drive in Madison to give me the license plate number of a woman he saw hit my car.

He caught up to me at a stop light, ran up to my driver's side window waiving a piece of paper with a license plate number written down. He explained he saw a woman hit my car, get out, take a look and get back into her car and leave. He felt it important to give me her license plate number in case there was any damage.

Fortunately, the only apparent damage was a smudge that I was able to rub out -- hopefully, there is no underlying damage that cannot be easily seen as a couple of people have pointed out to me as a possibility.

This encounter happened so fast that I was only able to thank him and note that he was driving a black pickup. So thank you again, good Samaritan.

I truly appreciate his willingness to go above and beyond to say something when he saw something. Lessons can be learned from his willingness to get involved.

Cornelia Clark, Madison

