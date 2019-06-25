At the age of 68, I have a long history of appreciating the unusual, out-of-the-box and boundary-pushing creations in the art world. Nails' Tales is none of these.
It's simply the ugliest piece of trash I've seen in my life. It's coming down not a second too soon.
Where to put it? Try the bottom of Lake Mendota. It might serve as a passable fish habitat in its second incarnation.
I do have to give the artist credit for having the ability and audacity to pull one of the greatest ever "emperor has no clothes" stunts on the university.
Peter Erk, Madison