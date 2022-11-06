Good Republicans enable the crazies -- John Hallinan

For decades I made a point of looking for moderate Republicans whom I could support. But during the last 25 years, I’ve watched the Republican Party go off the rails.

It didn’t start with Donald Trump and his acolytes. It came as a direct result of the work of Rush Limbaugh, Roger Ailes, Newt Gingrich and others.

Years ago the Republicans were the pragmatists, and the Democrats were considered the crazies. My, how things have changed.

For today’s Republicans, no conspiracy theory is too outlandish. They coddle racists, support fascists, and welcome the QAnon followers into their tent. They tilt the election rules in their favor, but if they lose, they vow not to accept the results and try to overthrow the results. Moderate Republicans willing to stand up to the crazies aren’t tolerated. They are primaried out of existence.

If you believe in democracy and want to see sanity return to the Republican Party, the existing leadership must lose three elections in a row. To do this, moderate Republicans must either sit out future elections until the leadership has changed or, better yet, vote for Democrats.

Voting for moderate Republicans keeps the crazies in power.

John Hallinan, Stoughton