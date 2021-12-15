Good people must step forward to serve in local governments across Wisconsin -- Ken Berg

School districts, town boards, city councils and county governments need representatives to serve on their boards. Yet, increasingly, people are not stepping forward.
I served 30 years between my time on the Watertown School Board and Watertown City Council and know the contributions I was able to make during that time. This same experience is available to anyone who chooses this path in their community.
This pandemic has been made worse and much more prolonged by people not buying into the benefits of being vaccinated. At the same time, some of our leaders played politics by voting against infrastructure reinvestment. This tells me we need new blood and more critical thinking in positions of responsibility. The last major infrastructure was President Dwight Eisenhower’s interstate highway project.
Are you someone that cares about your community, schools and county? Are you frustrated by the politics and inaction on the issues needing attention? Are you bothered by how decisions are made -- how facts, common sense and basic civility are lacking in the affairs of these governing bodies?
If not us, who will it be? If not now, when? This is a call to action. Our legacy as a nation is at risk if good people do not come forward.
Ken Berg, Watertown