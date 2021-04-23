Good hunters must condemn hounding -- Jayne Belsky

The silence about wolf hounding from hunters makes them culpable. Hunters have been intimidated by statements that “those who oppose are just after your hunting rights.” They warn all hunters to stand together.
A greater risk to our hunting rights comes from the public is now paying attention to the cruelties that are happening in our woods, committed by a few but condoned by all.
Our hunting tradition comes with responsibility. We cannot cross the line into pure animal abuse. Ethics and sportsmanship for the Wisconsin hunter all went out the window during February's wolf hunt. Hunters used to have a code of ethics, a promise of fair chase and a standard to respect the animals we hunt. Outright cruelty to both wildlife and hunting dogs has no place in the Wisconsin hunting community.
Bear hounding is brutal. Coyote hounding is brutal. And now they cranked that brutality up a notch by pitting hounds against the wolf. It is an affront to our great state of Wisconsin. It is the back door to legal animal fighting. It should have brought shame, not silence from the Wisconsin hunting community.
Jayne Belsky, Necedah