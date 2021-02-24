Good government is often invisible -- Nancy Johnson

The pictures of government that works and government that doesn’t were on full display on the same day. While we saw NASA’s rover successfully land on Mars, we also saw icicles hanging from ceiling fans in Texas.
Most of the time, the role of government is invisible. We take for granted clean air, clean water, national security and community safety. When everything is going well, it is easy to call for cutting taxes and cutting regulations. But when things go wrong, we blame government.
We need people in the public sector who believe in government. Tension between big-government Democrats and small-government Republicans is fine. In the end, we need government that works.
Nancy Johnson, Windsor