Good dog owners pick up the waste -- Carol Gillen

We had not been to Quann Dog Park in Madison for a few months because of icy conditions, our dog’s surgery and travel out of town. When we went there recently, about 20 piles of dog droppings were on the grass as you approached the park. I later discovered more along the fences outside of the park.

Just a few feet away are free dog bags and receptacles for disposal that the city of Madison has provided for dog park users. This lack of concern for other people and their dogs is not limited to local dog parks. Just walk around the Bassett neighborhood where we live, and you will find plenty of dog droppings that owners do not pick up.

Be a responsible dog owner. Carry bags in your pockets when you are out for a walk or get one at the dog park when you arrive and pick up after your dog. If you cannot, you should not have a dog.

Carol Gillen, Madison